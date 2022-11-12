'More pressure on the health system': community transport group calls for more volunteers

Low volunteers across the state following COVID-19 restrictions continue to impact community services, according to the state's door-to-door community transport organisation.
Community Transport Services Tasmania, which coordinates transport for the elderly and disabled across the entire state, said a reduction in volunteers had impacted their capacity to deliver services and have called for more people to volunteer for the organisation.
CTST chief executive Lyndon Stevenson said the not-for-profit group was relying more frequently on contractors to fill the void that volunteers had once filled.
"It just means down the track if the cost goes up from contracting or paid resources then the amount of transport we can deliver doesn't keep up with the demand," Mr Stevenson said.
But the issue, he said, was twofold. Although the ripple effects of COVID continue to impact volunteer numbers, "regulatory creep" - or the growth in red tape for volunteer groups and not-for-profits in onboarding new recruits - was also an issue.
"It's common across the sector, it's common across the country," he said. "What is interesting is we are starting to see numbers of volunteers come back generally since COVID."
Although volunteer numbers have increased since restrictions had lifted, Mr Stevenson said they were not yet back to pre-pandemic levels.
Volunteering Tasmania chief executive Lisa Schimanski said while volunteer numbers had recovered across some sectors, aged care, disability and tourism were lagging behind, and estimated a full recovery was still six to 12 months away.
Ms Schimanski said one option to speed up volunteer intakes was to provide free working with vulnerable people checks to volunteers.
Tasmania remains one of the few states left in the country that does not provide free checks to volunteers, and at a cost of $20.30 per applicant, is by far the most expensive state.
Mr Stevenson said a better resourced volunteer sector would ease the burden on an overstretched health system.
"We deliver services to 9000 Tasmanians, we deliver services to people for dialysis every day in the most regional parts of the state, we take people to specialists, to medical appointments, and their treatments," he said.
"Without more volunteers, it's likely to put more pressure on the health system."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.