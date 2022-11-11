The Examiner
Kurt Alexander Fedosejevs pleads guilty to charges of assault and causing grievous bodily harm

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
November 12 2022 - 8:30am
Victim feared for life during violent abuse

In front of their two children, a Miandetta man fiercely beat his wife and threatened to kill her, a Burnie court heard.

