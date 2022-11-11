Victim feared for life during violent abuse

In front of their two children, a Miandetta man fiercely beat his wife and threatened to kill her, a Burnie court heard.
On Friday, 28-year-old Kurt Alexander Fedosejevs pleaded guilty to charges of assault and causing grievous bodily harm for the June bashing.
Crown prosecutor Luke Ogden told the court the attack occurred on June 24 at the couple's Miandetta home, though because of the man's alcoholism and violence previously, he was living there "intermittently".
Mr Ogden told the court that when the attack began, the couple's eldest child took their youngest and hid in a bedroom.
The court heard the bashing continued throughout several rooms of the house, and only desisted when police arrived, having been contacted by a neighbour.
"This was a protracted and deliberate attack," Mr Ogden said.
He said Fedosejevs punched the woman to the head multiple times, and punched and kicked her to the body.
The court heard he accused said "I hope that f---ing hurt" after he hit the woman, and that they should "finish this" because he was "obviously going to jail", and that he threatened to kill her.
The woman was left with multiple facial fractures and hematomas, and several fractured teeth.
She also suffered headaches, confusion and other symptoms of concussion in the months after the attack.
"It was only luck and not good management that these injuries were not even more serious," Mr Ogden said.
Defence lawyer Donna Allen said her client had a troubled upbringing, and suffered violence at the hands of family members as a child before turning to drug use between ages 14 and 20. He was remanded in custody to appear for sentencing on November 17.
For those seeking help, Family Violence Counselling and Support Service is available on 1800 608 122
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
