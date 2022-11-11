Climate change bill passed

The government on Thursday passed a "nation-leading" climate change bill that will bring in statewide net zero emissions reduction targets by June 30, 2030.
The bill, called the Climate Change (State Action) Amendment Bill 2021, will also introduce sector-specific reduction targets, and requires development of a climate change action plan within one year of the bill's passing into law.
The bill also required the government to develop emissions reductions and resilience plans for individual industries within two years, and update them every five years.
"The bill clearly outlines our government's absolute focus on reducing emissions, and measures to support our industries and communities to build resilience and adapt to climate change" Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Roger Jaensch said.
