The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The youngest current City of Launceston councillor welcomes changes

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated November 12 2022 - 3:54pm, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Alex Britton said he is in a positive mindset. Picture by Rod Thompson

One of the key changes to the new City of Launceston Council, which saw seven new councillors elected, was the age bracket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.