One of the key changes to the new City of Launceston Council, which saw seven new councillors elected, was the age bracket.
At 30, Alex Britton is the youngest elected councillor.
Cr Britton, who co-owns the Seaport restaurant Levee Food Co said he was excited and humbled at the news he had been elected.
"It was a bit overwhelming at first," he said.
"Being the 12th councillor voted in, it was a nervous wait until the final result."
Cr Britton was a part of a group of City of Launceston Council nominees who wanted to platform action for the Tamar River. The group included fellow councillor Alan Harris, along with Owen Tilbury and Andrew Lovitt.
Cr Britton said organisation was key as he balanced his busy day job with being a councillor.
He said it was often he was the youngest person in the room, but was pleased the mandatory voting saw a younger demographic brought into the mix.
" [The election] was harder to predict than previous years," he said.
"With seven new councillors voted in, I think it's clear it had an impact."
Having met his fellow councillors, Cr Britton said he was in a positive mindset.
"I am confident we will be a good team, all with Launceston's best interests at heart," he said.
"My aim is to learn as much as I can about how the council operates and my role within it and then to do my best to represent not only those who voted for me, but Launceston as a whole."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.