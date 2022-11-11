One of the first decisions for the new City of Launceston council will be to appoint council representations to the numerous council internal and external committees.
These committees are vital for representation, as well as getting council activity done such as grant applications.
Representatives for the Events Sponsorship Assessment Panel, the Transport Committee and the Homelessness Advisory Committee must be voted on via ballot.
Nominations for the Event panel include deputy mayor Matt Garwood, councillors Alan Harris, Lindi McMahon and Andrew Palmer.
For the Transport Committee, councillors George Razay, Joe Pentridge and Alan Harris have been nominated.
For the Homelessness Advisory Committee which was developed earlier this year, councillors George Razay, Lindi McMahon and and Tim Walker have been nominated.
Cr Andrea Dawkins and Krista Preece previously sat on that council.
Mayor Danny Gibson will sit on internal committees for Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery Governance Advisory Board, and external committees for Local Government of Tasmania Association, Launceston College Association, and TasWater owners.
The audit panel has had experienced councillors Tim Walker and Hugh McKenzie nominated, the panel requires two councillors.
There are 12 special council committees, one special committees and council external committees.
Councillors Matt Garwood, Andrew Walker and Lindi McMahon have been nominated for the Community Grants (Organisational) committee, which must have three representatives.
The Heritage Advisory committee nominations, which requires two councillors, included only new councillors, Susie Cai and Joe Pentridge.
The Tender Review Committee, which requires a minimum of three councillors, has four nominations, councillors Hugh McKenzie, Joe Pentridge, Alan Harris and Tim Walker.
The Access Advisory Committee, which has two vacancies, only has one nomination, Cr Andrea Dawkins.
The special committee for Municipal Emergency Management Committee has one vacancy, Cr Hugh McKenzie is nominated.
The external committee for Theatre North Inc has one vacancy and two nominations - deputy mayor Matt Garwood and councillor Hugh McKenzie. Cr MzKenzie has previously sat on the Theatre North Committee.
These nominations have been previously discussed in a council workshop on November 10 but will be voted on at the council meeting on November 17.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
