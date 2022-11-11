An outstanding quilt consisting of 364 individual 15cm squares is on show at Launceston Grammar today until Sunday November 13 from 10am to 4pm. Funds raised will go towards a sports scholarship for a student.
Daughter of Michael Courtney, a former editor of The Examiner, Pip Courtney, opened the Embroidery & Craft exhibition yesterday. Ms Courtney is a host on the ABC Landline and a Launceston Grammar alumna.
"I started with the ABC in 1986," Ms Courtney said. "I started with Landline in 1993 in Canberra."
"Usually we do a garage sale to raise funds for the sports scholarship, but someone mentioned the Landline quilt so I raced home to phone the ABC. At the end of it, I said that Pip was an ex Grammar girl and that was it. We're lucky to have her." President Rosemary Stobart of the Broadland Old Girls Association said.
=The Quilt of memories features 364 individual squares created by Australian sewers, knitters, embroiderers and felters. A memo was announced on the ABC Landline to their viewers about the celebratory quilt. The theme is 'Life on Land' and all squares demonstrate each individual perspective of life on land as well as showing great talent.
"These skills were once mandatory but now they're a hobby." Ms Courtney said.
We expected to receive around 50 squares but we were blown away to receive 364.- ABC Landline host Pip Courtney
Each square depicts what life on the land means to the creator. It will travel around Australia once finished in Tasmania and has already been in other states. The finished product took 273 hours to complete and a team of Queensland Spinners, Weavers and Fibre artists. It has a finished size of 4.5 metres long and 2 metres high.
The event will take place at Café 1846, Launceston Grammar Senior Campus. Tickets are $10.00 per person. 27 additional pieces created by Launceston Grammar alumni will also be on show at the exhibition. Head on down this weekend for a great cause and to see some amazing work.
