Hadspen starting season with a bang

Hadspen have started the TCL Female Boom's season with two big wins, defeating the reigning premiers Longford on Wednesday.
Having beaten the Evandale Panthers in round one, the Chieftains made 3-98 to chase down Longford's 8-97 as Lou Davie scored her second 25-plus score in as many weeks.
Erin Axton and Hannah Whitney both retired having faced their 25 balls in the chase, backing up the work of their bowlers.
Davie took 2-18 as Longford's Kirsty Clayton made 22*.
Western Tiers and Trevallyn Blues both won in their first matches after a washout in round one.
Strong performances from the Tiers' bowlers set the batters up for a nice chase, bowling ACL out for 60 as Summer Cherdron (2-4) and Amy Mattarozzi (2-6) starred.
Amy Buettel retired on 16 as Bridie Goodluck made 15.
Trevallyn Blue set Evandale Panthers a challenge, making 6-115 thanks to the batting of Amanda Selby (26), Michelle Allen (22) and Kellie Elliott (20).
Panthers' captain-coach Phoebe Barnett (25 off 16) was the benefactor of a strong start from the openers but her side fell just six runs short of victory at 5-109.
After starting their premiership defence with a tie, Legana picked up their first win over Beauty Point.
Batting first, the Durhams made 2-130 - losing only the wickets of Tori Davis and Courtney Wells as coach Teena James smacked 27 off 17 balls.
Rhianna Dusautoy and Samantha Overton took the wickets for Beauty Point before Overton made a run-a-ball 25, leading the home side to a score of 4-118.
Trevallyn Gold's Charmaine Whyman had an over to remember, taking 2-2 as her side defeated Beaconsfield by six wickets.
Last year's grand finalists dismissed the Swans for 70 as Whyman and Jade Devlin (2-13 off four overs) were the multiple wicket-takers.
Captain Paige Henri was the only batter to make double figures in the innings before Devlin (15*) top scored in Trevallyn's chase.
Gabriella Wright (2-11) impressed with the ball.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
