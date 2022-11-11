Australians who made the ultimate sacrifice in the World Wars and other conflicts were honoured Friday at Launceston's Cenotaph.
In attendance were members from the Returned and Services League, members from Parliament, local councils and schools.
The service began with speeches from Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson and Bass Labor MHA Michelle O'Byrne.
The crowd fell silent at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, honouring the moment when Germany officially signed an armistice to formally end global hostilities in 1918 during the first World War.
Launceston RSL president Graeme Barnett said as each conflict comes along, it's a day to remember everybody.
"I've never seen so many young people here on Remembrance Day, it's fantastic," Mr Barnett said.
"That whole section was full of school kids and I must say a great thanks to the parents and teachers for encouraging them to want to come and be a part of our nation's history."
He said he often spends the day contemplating about his father and family members who served, as well as the mates he lost in Vietnam and Afghanistan.
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare there were 1273 certified deaths by suicide among members with ADF service between 2001 and 2019 since 1985.
Formed in 1916, the RSL was made in response to the lack of a unified approach to the organisation of repatriation facilities and medical services for those returning from World War I.
Today they're the nation's largest ex-service organisation and represent more than 150,000 members. They offer multiple support services for past and present veterans, including counselling and mental health workshops.
Mr Barnett said the RSL was here for any veterans going through hard times.
"It's what we're all about, looking after the welfare of veterans and their families," he said.
"Over the last four years, we've expanded to such an extent that our advocates have seen over 1700 people this year alone.
"It's what we're about, and it always will be."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
