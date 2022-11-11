The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

Drew John Tyson sentence for perverting justice

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
November 12 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who told police he was his twin, sentenced

A man who lied to police about his identity when he was pulled over, and provided them with the name of his twin brother, has been sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.