Man who told police he was his twin, sentenced

A man who lied to police about his identity when he was pulled over, and provided them with the name of his twin brother, has been sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Drew John Tyson, 42, had pleaded guilty to perverting justice, driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed alcohol limit, and driving while disqualified.
On January 23, 2022, at about 11.30pm, police intercepted Tyson for a random breath test, and analysis returned a reading of 0.178, and was banned from driving for 24 months.
On Thursday April 28, 2022, at about 10.50am, police intercepted Tyson in Deloraine and asked to see his licence. Tyson did not produce a licence and told police his name was Joel, the name of his twin brother.
On May 13, 2022, police attended the home of Tyson's father as the vehicle that was being driven at the time belonged to Tyson's father and asked if they were able to speak to Joel.
Tyson's dad told police that there was no way it could have been Joel who was driving the vehicle, and when he was shown footage from the incident, he identified the driver of the vehicle as Drew.
On June 8, 2022, at about 6.30pm, police spotted Tyson leaving the Westbury Hotel in a vehicle and intercepted him on the Bass Highway and undertook a breath test.
When he was asked about his identification, he told police that he was his twin brother again and was taken back to a police station and returned a positive reading of 0.055.
In regards to the incident in January, Tyson's solicitor, Grant Tucker, said his client was pulled over on the day he went to the races.
"He went to the pub and got caught up with friends and consumed more alcohol than he intended to," Mr Tucker said.
Mr Tucker told the court that he told police that he was his twin brother, because he panicked and did not realise how serious the crime was at the time.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Tyson's offending was serious.
"You gave your brother's name out of panic on two occasions. To have done so on two occasions, indicates you had no idea the law applies to you.
"Perverting justice is a serious offence...this sort of behaviour must have serious consequences," Mr Brown said.
Tyson, was sentenced to four months imprisonment, wholly suspended for two years and was ordered to undertake a community corrections order and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
