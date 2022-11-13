The Examiner
The remarkable fundraising dinner, Black Diamond, is due to return for 2023

SB
By Shiarna Barnett
Updated November 14 2022 - 9:32am, first published 8:00am
Black Diamond has secured Opera Australia baritone Samuel Dundas (right) to perform with tenor Christopher Bryg (centre) and Gerard Lane.

One of St Giles' biggest fundraisers will raise vital resources for children's early intervention programs with a night of "bacchanalian pleasure."

SB

Shiarna Barnett

Journalist

