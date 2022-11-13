One of St Giles' biggest fundraisers will raise vital resources for children's early intervention programs with a night of "bacchanalian pleasure."
The Black Diamond Dinner returns on Friday, May 26 and will be held at the St John's Church.
"We will create an Italian space of bacchanalian pleasure with good company in an unforgettable location," event organiser Danielle Blewett said.
The event is held every second year and it is the biggest fundraiser of the year for St Giles.
Opera Australia baritone Samuel Dundas, tenor Christopher Bryg and Gerard Lane will be performing alongside one another.
Mr Dundas, who lives in Launceston and travels with Opera Australia, met with Mr Lane and Mr Bryg at St. Giles last week.
Ms Blewett said the meeting was "two-hours of laughter and ideas".
"They hadn't met before but were instantly firing Italian and Spanish across the table, scheming how and what they will perform," she said.
The evening will encompass many things Venetian style, including Carnivale masks and a taste of Venice menu.
"We will eat, drink and celebrate like Italians," Ms Blewett said.
Ms Blewett and the team are hoping to raise $40,000 from the event.
With only 200 tickets available priced at $200, there is no doubt they will sell fast. Grab your ticket as soon as possible for a fun-filled night for a worthy cause.
