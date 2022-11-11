Launceston will soon be home to a new indoor golf facility, WillFit Golf.
The 24/7 facility comes from Tasmanian professional golfer Will White who wanted to "create a place where all people could come together and have fun with golf".
"I wanted to create a place where all people can enjoy golf, to make it more accessible and enjoyable to everyone," Mr White said.
"It's about creating a fun environment for golfers and non-golfers alike to be able to come together and enjoy the game."
The indoor facility features four world-leading TrackMan powered golf simulator bays which caters for golfers of all skill levels wanting to play on the best courses worldwide and refine their skills.
For more novice golfers, games like capture the flag and bullseye will be available for those just looking to have a bit of fun. People can play solo or in a group of up to four.
"While golfers that want to be the best that they can be are able to enjoy 24/7 membership, this is a centre that can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of skill level," Mr White said.
"It's about bringing family and friends together and allowing them to enjoy themselves through golf."
WillFit Golf opens early December and is located at 81 Gleadow Street, Invermay, however, the entrance is off Doyne Street in between Randall Heating and RSEA.
Bookings can be made online at willfitgolf.com.au once the centre is open.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.