The coaches are hoping to add another ripping chapter to a growing Cricket North women's rivalry between Riverside and South Launceston.
The Knights emerged victorious in round one after also winning the close Twenty20 grand final last season.
Both sides enter Saturday's round five clash at Windsor Park on the back of strong wins.
South Launceston coach Belinda Wegman is in hot form after making 80 not out from 39 balls against Launceston.
"It was good. I hadn't batted like that for a long time," she said.
"It was pretty nice to still coach and be able to lead the way for the girls and show them you can still do it no matter your age."
Wegman valued batting alongside some of the Lions' younger players, including Millie Duffy who made 17.
"It was good to be in the middle with them and see what they're doing. It helps me with coaching," she said.
The Lions also had a new face in the group.
"We had little Maisie Miller and she's only 10," Wegman said.
"She had a debut game for us and that was a last-minute call up. She did really well in the field."
Ava Curtis, who notched 79 not out, was pivotal to the Knights' success against the Blues in the opening round.
"We always look forward to playing them and they've got a few new players in which bolsters their bowling and batting," Wegman said.
"It's good for our girls to have that challenge. Ava stepped up last time.
"If we get a few wickets, there's generally someone who will step up."
Riverside coach Sophie Parkin was happy with how the Blues restricted Westbury to 76 last weekend.
"We had nine wides and that was down from 20 the week before so that was a huge tick for us," she said.
"And we changed up the batting order a bit and sent Meg Radford in as an opener.
"She played a brilliant innings, showed great intent, ran really well, played good shots and got rewarded with her 50."
Cutting down the wides is also on the agenda for Saturday.
"Our fielding and bowling was a bit scratchy in that first game, obviously being the first game of the season the girls hadn't really had a go," Parkin said.
"We had about 20 extras that game so we're looking to cut them down."
We had about 20 extras that game so we're looking to cut them down.- Sophie Parkin reflecting on the round one loss to South Launceston
The Blues are also after a faster start with the bat.
"We were probably a bit slow chasing but hopefully we can put the pressure back on South and contain Ava's runs and hopefully get her out early," Parkin said.
Isabel Partridge comes into the team for Monique Booth who is unavailable.
Launceston captain Lynn Hendley reflected on Emma Elliott's hat-trick against South last weekend.
"We got very excited about that and she bowled superbly," the skipper said. "And didn't bowl all of her four overs together, they were separated. Sometimes that can throw you a bit but it didn't throw her."
Hendley spoke of how the Lions could improve for their upcoming clash against Westbury at NTCA no.1.
"What we learned (against South) is we can play really skilled cricket, we can field really well at times and our bowlers can bowl their best balls," she said.
"But we're not consistent and so consistency and awareness in the field is what we need to work on."
Launceston and Westbury have yet to meet this season because the Shamrocks forfeited in round one.
Hendley said the Lions had their full team available and wouldn't be taking their opposition lightly.
The Shamrocks are chasing their first win of the season.
Captain Stacey Norton-Smith was the standout last weekend with 36 runs at the top of the order against Riverside.
Number five Tori Davis made 16 as the team reached 8-76.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.