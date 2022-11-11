New walking tracks, solar powered amenities, and thermally efficient retrofits are among just some of the upgrades announced this week for Tasmania's most scenic hikes.
Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair and Walls of Jerusalem National Parks received the wide-ranging upgrades through a jointly funded $9 million investment from the federal and state government.
Among the upgrades are new facilities at the Windermere and Kia Ora huts including bunk spaces, common areas and public art, and new toilet facilities and track works to help conserve the landscape as part of the state's Leave No Trace principles.
Also included is a new campsite at Dixons Kingdom with 12 double tent platforms and group cooking area; four double tent platforms at Wild Dog Creek; and two new toilets at Dixons and Lake Adelaide campsites.
The Wilderness World Heritage Area walks are among the most popular hiking destinations in the state, with about 8000 walkers visiting Walls of Jerusalem and 10,000 walking the Overland between 2021 to 2022.
Parks Minister Roger Jaensch said the works were "significant" for locals and tourists.
"These upgrades are great for visitors but have also been fantastic for the local economy, with 15 Tasmanian businesses delivering every aspect of the project from the design, engineering and construction work to the helicopter lifting and aerial operations," Minister Jaensch said.
Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said she was "particularly thrilled to see these two very important sites in Tasmania finalise their projects in time for the summer season,"
"I encourage people to take advantage of the extra comforts now in place on these iconic walking tracks, to get out into nature and experience Tasmania's superb and pristine environment for themselves," Ms Plibersek said.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
