Vulnerable Filipino children were exploited by a Coastal man who haggled over the price of viewing their sex abuse, a judge has said.
Rodney Noel Bessell, 64, was jailed by Supreme Court Justice Tamara Jago on Thursday afternoon.
He pleaded guilty in October to 10 charges relating to the sexual abuse of two children in the Philippines, which he viewed live online.
The court heard he instructed the children to perform sexual acts on camera, and they could also see him masturbating as they obeyed.
Justice Jago said it was aggravating that Bessell bargained over the relatively "small" dollar amounts of the shows, as it served to further exploit the children's vulnerabilities.
"You viewed the children as mere commodities for your entertainment," Justice Jago said.
She said the agreed prices, which amounted to about $100 Australian, had much more value in the Philippines, where the children lived.
"You encouraged another to procure young children to facilitate live shows of sexual abuse of children."
Justice Jago told the court that children in some countries can be more easily exploited by foreigners exploiting their economic circumstances and lack of protection for their own gratification.
She said that the circumstances of this case were "serious", and that the harm caused to the children, though not known in this case, was likely to be grave and immeasurable.
Justice Jago said Bessell was remorseful and ashamed about his crimes, but she said had "reservations" about Bessell's insight into the wrongfulness of his crimes the effect it likely had on the children.
She also said he had left the North-West because he was embarrassed, and would likely not work again due to his age.
But that was his own fault, and the consequence of his own decision making, she said.
Justice Jago jailed Bessell for three years, six months and ordered he not be eligible for parole until he had served 18 months of that sentence.
She ordered he register as a sex offender for 10 years on his release from prison.
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, you can call Launceston sexual assault support service Laurel House on 6334 2740.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
