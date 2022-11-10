The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Jury in alleged murder trial to continue deliberations on Friday

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 11 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bobby Medcraft (centre) with family members

A Supreme Court jury was unable to come to any verdict on Thursday in the trial of five people charged with the murder of Bobby Medcraft in 2020. Justice Robert Pearce sent the jury home after a day and half deliberations. He will respond to a question from the jury on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.