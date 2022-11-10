A Supreme Court jury was unable to come to any verdict on Thursday in the trial of five people charged with the murder of Bobby Medcraft in 2020. Justice Robert Pearce sent the jury home after a day and half deliberations. He will respond to a question from the jury on Friday morning.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24 have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Medcraft at Downlands in the early hours of March 29, 2020.
The Crown alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg and that all are criminally responsible. Mr Sheehan's defence counsel says he was acting in self defence when he struck Mr Medcraft with a sword.
The jury is considering separately for all five defendants verdicts of guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter or not guilty of any crime. The Crown's case is that Mr Sheehan ought to have known when he struck the blow that it was likely to cause death.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
