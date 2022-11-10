The Examiner
The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions released its annual report on Thursday

By Benjamin Seeder
November 11 2022 - 3:30am
"Effort" needed to cut court backlog

Tasmanian prosecutors dealt with 465 criminal matters during the 2021 to 2022 financial year, ratcheting up 293 convictions, including winning 44 of 64 court trials, according to the annual report of the Director of Public Prosecutions released on Thursday.

