Spring has sprung, and with it comes a plethora of outdoor events, including an annual two-day festival aimed at raising funds to maintain one of the oldest homesteads in the North.
Gardenfest is set to return to the sprawling countryside holdings of Entally Estate this weekend where over 70 store holders are scheduled to display and sell a range of wares, including indoor and outdoor plants, mulches, gardening tools, accessories, and sculptures.
Entally's site manager Charles Dibella said the event was born over 15-years ago in an attempt to bring people back to the heritage house, which was built by 100 convicts more than two centuries ago for Thomas Reibey II - Son of Mary Reibey, who is the lady on Australia's $20 note.
"That worked and it's now a very successful event that allows the public to come and view a range of unique work while enjoying Devonshire Tea, as well as our range of wines which are made here on site," he said.
"There will also be live music and guided tours of the house available for those who are interested."
Mr Dibella said the event would also serve as an opportunity for TasTAFE'S horticultural students to show off their work within the facility's conservatory which they maintained.
Along with that, Mr Dibella said the site's farmyard would be transformed into a food hall with about 15 stalls of various cuisines on offer.
"We've also got a big ice cream van coming along, which is usually one of the main attractions, especially when we've had a bit of heat - last year the owner brought along 30 tubs and sold 29 of them," he said.
"It's also worth noting that this is a dog-friendly event, so families should feel free to bring along their furry canine friends."
Mr Dibella expected the event to bring in a similar number of punters compared to previous years, where up to 3500 people attended across the weekend.
"We're well prepared and there's no cap on numbers this time so it should be a big one," he said.
The event has disabled access and the site's cricket pitch is set to be converted into a carpark for the event. Entry is $5, while entry into the house is an extra $2.
Entally Estate is about 15-minutes drive (11 kilometres) from Launceston and is located in Hadpsen.
For tickets visit entallyestate.com.au/gardenfest.
