A new clinical trial is using probiotics to investigate if our gut health can help relieve symptoms for people living with Multiple Sclerosis.
The study, co-ordinated by University of Tasmania PhD student Terry Purton, aims to investigate the effects of probiotics on the gut-brain connection and its effects on cognitive MS-related symptoms.
"We're specifically looking at an immune pathway which is known to communicate with the gut bacteria and - in part - regulate that pathway," she said.
"In situations of chronic inflammation, like in a condition such as multiple sclerosis, this pathway essentially becomes upregulated. And it produces molecules, which, in higher concentrations become neurotoxic."
Although it may seem counterintuitive, Ms Purton said bacteria in the gut has a surprising role to play.
"Our gut bacteria have this really remarkable way of communicating with the rest of our physiology at a molecular level.
"So we want to be able to support the good bacteria and to encourage them to do their job in the best way that they can."
MS is a chronic, life-long disease that affects the central nervous system, disrupting communication between the brain and the body.
About 50 to 60 per cent of people with MS can experience cognitive symptoms, according to Ms Purton.
However, she said there were no existing therapies for people to manage the "debilitating" cognitive symptoms in their everyday lives.
For Clarence Point local Cathy Blythe, and thousands of others diagnosed with MS in Tasmania, the pilot's results could be significant.
Eight years ago Ms Blythe woke up with hearing issues in her right ear. Since then, visual disturbances, balance issues, fatigue, and loss of taste and feel have disrupted her life and wellbeing.
"Obviously, you grieve, but you also push forward to work out what works for you," she said.
"The hardest dynamic is that every person you speak to with Multiple Sclerosis has a completely different story."
For Ms Blythe, taking part in the clinical trial is a no brainer.
"I think it's our job to support it, it's in my best interest to do it, and ultimately things that give you a better lifestyle or a chance of a better lifestyle is something that we need to support," she said.
"There's quite a lot of research going on in Tasmania that people are not aware of, and I guess I'm lucky to be at a stage in life where I can participate."
As Tasmania continues to record the highest rates of MS diagnosis in Australia the study hopes to find more effective rehabilitative treatments.
With funding from Clifford Craig Foundation and MS Australia, Ms Purton's pilot program could be an important next step in finding new therapies to relieve some of diseases' most troubling symptoms.
The study needs a further ten participants on board, but Ms Purton said she anticipates it will run from December to March next year.
If successful, the pilot program could be replicated over a full-scale, randomised control study.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs.
