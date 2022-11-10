57 years ago the City of Launceston Basketball Club was formed.
It would go on to become a force to be reckoned with in Tasmanian basketball, pioneering interstate competitions and representing the North in the Pacific Conference competition.
Over the intervening decades members have come and gone, and some have left the state, but the bonds that were formed early in their careers have seen them stay in contact, even as the landscape of basketball in the country has transformed.
On Thursday members of the original club reunited for lunch at Canton Chinese in Launceston to celebrate the nearly six-decade milestone, and say cheers to a team that helped shape the state's basketball legacy.
Looking back, John "Ruff" Randall said the team was like a family.
"Those years together, we were like brothers, we were closer than brothers, and I still count these people as some of my best friends," Mr Randall said.
"And during those few years we played together, we won every tournament in the state."
Under the management of Peter Doddy, who also acted as administrator, the 1965 team would go on to dominate in the Pacific Conference - the forerunner to the Continental Basketball Association and the National Basketball League - being the first Tasmanian team to enter the competition.
"At one point they split the team in two because no one could come near us," Mr Randall said.
"It was split into Central Launceston and City of Launceston, but both teams ended up playing off for the grand final anyway, so it didn't help things at all."
Dennis "Fitzy" Fitzmaurice said the team would go from strength to strength, remaining unbeaten in the state until a Sydney team won the championship in a countback after a plane strike stopped them from flying over to Tasmania.
But as the team gets older, Mr Fitzmaurice said it was important to take the opportunities to get together when they could.
"This team goes over a couple of generations, some of us didn't play in City at the same time but we still have this connection," he said.
"It really is wonderful to be able to get together again."
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs.
