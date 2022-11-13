Few things are as accessible and even fewer let your imagination off lead as much as a book.
Yes, my imagination is a dog - a big, red dog. I haven't read so voraciously since I was a teenager, lost among the silent shelves of our school's library. Le Carre and the Irish dude, James Joyce.
This year, rampant reader, I have discovered e-books. (Yes, I am late to that party.)
There is nothing to compare to the absolute luxury of instant gratification from $4 to $14 a title!
Last week I went to Ian McKewan. McKewan's Lessons is beautifully structured and has the interesting premise of an inappropriate piano teacher and a child.
Where will McKewan take me? Hopefully, not where I expect.
Music madness reigns at our place. There's usually music filling our readers' silence. Sometimes it's opera.
We've attended opera once, in Barcelona, by chance, where a nondescript door 'Barcelona Opera House' advertised La Bohme.
Behind the door, the 4000-seat Gran Teatre del Liceu (1855) rebuilt after its auditorium and stage areas were destroyed by fire in 1994, now 2392 seats.
Last week I was there again when I sat at a small table, in a darkish Launceston room with three blokes who sing opera. Their voices, two baritones and a tenor, their joy with each other left me bubbling.
Yes, bubbling is not the right word - effervescent?
Opera Australia's Samuel Dundas and Tasmanians Christopher Bryg and Gerard Lane are working with me on a project. They rocked. Aged somewhere between 35 and 50 the trio has offered their time to sing at a dinner I'm organising for May 26 next year - Black Diamond in the nave of Launceston's St John's Church.
The conversation was around the Black Diamond program - they have three sets of seven minutes - how much music could that fit into that space? Apparently, stacks.
They ranged across Italian - their voices effortlessly moving from conversation to singing - lingual envy. Their goodwill towards the purpose of the dinner - St. Giles Children's Disability Programs - was invigorating.
Two are fathers of toddlers and, of course, the conversation started with managing their children's behaviours - two six foot-plus men discussing the rigours of parenting - even more bliss.
I couldn't help but see their eyes wander when children came and went from St Giles' vast therapy space. Dads first, performers next, partners and friends; what good guys.
If you're keen, you can hear them and enjoy a Venetian dinner for a great cause. Email me danielleblewett@stgiles.org.au
I'm a huge fan of Frida Karlo and most things Mexican. Love Day of the Dead and abhor its ugly US cousin, Halloween.
In Mexico Day of the Dead is a celebration where relatives take a picnic and share a meal graveside with their departed loved ones.
What a groovy idea.
Somehow, Day of the Dead and Halloween have been bastardised into a Hallmark-style hybrid a very long way from their shores of origin.
Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween and vice versa.
Halloween shallow-ween, pardon the old lady cynicism, but do we really need another excuse to eat chocolate and lollies?
Thanks to commercialisation, we have a decade of children who 'believe' in Halloween. Fortunately, my kids missed the All-Hallows Mary Celeste. Although I note our youngest child, 27, looks quite the goods dressed as a tall, ghostly white zombie.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.