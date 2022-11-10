Rising interest rates and spiralling inflation are yet to crash strong Tasmanian and national employment figures.
Payroll jobs were steady in Tasmania and increased by 0.4 per cent nationally in the two weeks to October 15, the Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated on Thursday.
They increased in every other state and territory, with Queensland (0.8 per cent) leading the growth
Payroll jobs were up by 4.1 per cent annually in Australia and by 1.7 per cent in Tasmania.
The biggest annual growth nationally was in arts and recreation services, with jobs surging back after being thumped by coronavirus-related restrictions.
MOST READ: Southern Outlet crash slows traffic
They were up by a massive 32.4 per cent.
It was a similar story for accommodation and food services, which increased payroll jobs by 14.7 per cent.
There was also strong growth in:
There were declines in payroll jobs in agriculture, forestry and fishing, manufacturing and wholesale trade, and growth in the other 16 industry sectors.
"Payroll jobs fell by 0.7 per cent in the second half of September and rose by 0.4 per cent in the first half of October as people returned to work after the school holidays," ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said.
"This followed a similar seasonal pattern across September and October in previous years, though closer to 2020 than 2021, given the pronounced recovery from the Delta-related lockdowns late last year."
READ MORE: Rockliff to intervene in water spat
The payroll figures do not cover all employment.
"Some industries, such as agriculture, forestry and fishing and construction, have high proportions of owner managers who are not included in payroll reporting," the ABS said.
Tasmanian employment has been growing strongly since plunging in the early stage of the pandemic.
The ABS estimated the number of employed Tasmanians increased by 700 to a record 266,200 in September in trend terms.
The total was up by 5400 in a year.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.