The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor called for power price caps for businesses who are facing up to 50% cost increases

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
November 10 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Leader Rebecca White

Tasmanian businesses signing new contracts are being slugged with power price rises of as much as 50 per cent, and the government should introduce rebates or cap prices, Opposition Leader Rebecca White said in Parliament on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.