America turns away from Donald Trump

Let us not forget Mr Trump's sins. He still refuses to accept the result of the 2020 presidential election, feeding his followers lies about the election being "stolen"; he failed to restrain his followers when they stormed the Capitol after the result; he fed myths to the gullible about COVID; and so on, and so on. His brand of demagoguery has undermined democracy in the country which should be the pillar of democracy, and that matters to us here in Australia. If the United States is weakened, we, too, are less secure as China pushes its authoritarianism nearer to our shores.

