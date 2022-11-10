America turns away from Donald Trump

There is some cause for rejoicing after the mid-term elections in the United States: candidates supported by former president Donald Trump did badly.
As the Republican commentator (and former speechwriter for George W Bush) David Frum put it: "With few exceptions, from New Hampshire to Arizona, Trump-endorsed candidates slumped. Candidates who topped Trump's enemies list - such as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp - won handily". If you believe in democracy - and in common decency - people of both right and left should celebrate those results.
Let us not forget Mr Trump's sins. He still refuses to accept the result of the 2020 presidential election, feeding his followers lies about the election being "stolen"; he failed to restrain his followers when they stormed the Capitol after the result; he fed myths to the gullible about COVID; and so on, and so on. His brand of demagoguery has undermined democracy in the country which should be the pillar of democracy, and that matters to us here in Australia. If the United States is weakened, we, too, are less secure as China pushes its authoritarianism nearer to our shores.
Of course, Mr Trump doesn't give up easily, and his self-delusion may yet persuade him that he can re-win the presidency in 2024. He hinted on Monday that he may yet choose to run. In his favoured way, he teased that he would make "a very big announcement" early next week. But the mid-term elections indicate that returning to the White House would be an uphill task. Too many Americans see him as toxic.
If Mr Trump was the loser from the mid-terms, one of the big winners was the Florida governor Ron DeSantis who may now emerge as the Republican presidential candidate.
Mr DeSantis is a right-winger. He opposed policies requiring vaccination and the wearing of masks during the pandemic. He is a strong believer in low taxation and low public spending. He wants to cut regulation.
But, unlike Mr Trump, he is within the conventional norms of politics in a democracy. He is, for example, firm in his opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
He would be in a strong position to win the presidency in two years' time, particularly as he would presumably hold his home state of Florida. A DeSantis presidency would not hold the sort of fears for Australia that the return of an unpredictable, irrational Trump presidency would. It's true that he would be very different in his politics from the Australian prime minister, for example, but he would be strong on the relationship between the two countries across the Pacific.
Of course, Mr Biden may still be there in the White House. President Biden has indicated that he intends to run - but also said it was "just an intention".
He is, after all, the oldest sitting president. He turns 80 at the end of the month - and there are two years yet before the election.
But he was an unlikely candidate in 2020 who surprised pundits by winning then, and then surprised them by his sure-footed policy-making. One of the big lessons from the mid-term elections is that pundits have misread the mood of the country.
America may have moved to the left more than they realise.
