The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Longford Blooms president Paula Gordon-Smith expresses her excitement for the expected turnout

SB
By Shiarna Barnett
November 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longford Blooms president Paula Gordon-Smith in her garden. Picture by Paul Scambler.

The Longford Blooms Garden Festival has come around again with president Paula Gordon-Smith excited for the expected turnout for the festivals ninth year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Shiarna Barnett

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.