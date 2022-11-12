The Longford Blooms Garden Festival has come around again with president Paula Gordon-Smith excited for the expected turnout for the festivals ninth year.
Ten unique gardens will be open, four of which are historic garden and two have never been opened before with all ticket profits going to charity.
"People know to come to Longford Blooms because it is the place to find that rare and unusual plant your grandmother had," Ms Gordon-Smith said.
"You know something that is different and special that makes your garden unique."
The event will take place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday November, 19 until Sunday November, 20.
The event will kick off at the Village Green where visitors will receive a wrist band and a map of the event, which is approximately a 1.6km walk.
There will be plenty treats with food vans at the Village Green
Hill Street Grocer will have prepared meals for picnics, the Longford pubs will be open for lunch and dinner, a barbecue will be located at the Men's Shed.
For something light, the Uniting Church and the Longford Garden Club will be serving morning tea, lunches and afternoon tea.
All profits from ticket sales go to two charities- Care for Africa and the Helping Hands Foundation.
Ms Gordon-Smith was inspired by her big garden in East Tamar.
"I use to open it for the public every year to raise money for charity, and so I knew that open gardens were a good way generate income," she said.
Ms Gordon-Smith was driven by the desire to help out a family who had faced some tragedy.
"There was a lady in Longford who had been injured in horse accident and she was in a coma in Royal Hobart and she had three little girls," she said.
"I wanted to do something for the family and so I just door knocked and walked around Longford asking if they'd like to open their gardens for Kelly to help the family," said Ms Gordon-Smith.
Tickets are available on TryBooking or from 9.30am onwards on the days of the event at the ticket marquees at Village Green in Wellington Street, Longford.
