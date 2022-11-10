Conversion therapy forum

A forum that questions a plan to ban conversion practices will be held at Parliament House this month, hosted by a government backbencher.
The event has been organised by Free Speech Alliance Australia for November 23, who have claimed in an event invitation parents with children who had medically transitioned gender had lost their rights and been attacked, vilified and silence.
"Many health and legal professionals have been threatened from speaking out about their concerns about the affirmation approach to the treatment of minors with gender dysphoria," the invite reads.
The invitation says Bass Liberal MHA Lara Alexander will host the event.
Ms Alexander is also the sponsor of a petition that has been brought to Parliament that calls for assistance for "gender-confused children" and others by protecting the rights of parents and health practitioners..
The petition has attracted 3168 signatures.
In Parliament on Thursday, Greens leader Cassy O'Connor asked Premier Jeremy Rockliff whether he had concerns that a member of his government was hosting an event that supported dangerous conversion therapy and whether he believed it had the potential to cause transgender Tasmanians harm.
Mr Rockliff said the government was acting the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute's recommendations to ban conversion practices in the state and that he was committed to bringing legislation to the lower house.
He said he was not going to muzzle free speech on the matter, however.
