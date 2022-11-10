Cesar Penuela waits for the next steps following immigration meeting

Cesar Penuela says he is grateful but is holding out for more news, following a meeting between federal Immigration Minister Andrew Giles and federal Bass MHR Bridget Archer on Wednesday.
After receiving news from Ms Archer that positive steps had been made in the meeting to ensure Mr Penuela would not have to leave the country by November 17, the Colombian-born Launceston resident said he was grateful for the support he had received so far.
"We had no idea we had so many friends in Launceston," Mr Penuela said.
"We can see the result of the community coming forward to support us, and the politicians from Launceston and the state bringing our story to Canberra."
Although local businesses have already offered him a job, he said for now all he could do was simply wait and see what the next steps were.
If Mr Penuela's immigration status is not resolved he will have to leave the country by late-next week or face being deported.
"We'll be waiting on instructions on the procedures of what to do, so I would say in the next 12 or 24 hours we'll have new information with the support of a legal advisor," he said.
Over the intervening weeks since the family's case was first brought to life, members of the community have expressed their support for the Penuels.
"This means we've been heard, and people know we didn't do anything wrong," he said.
"Since we came to Australia, we have taken every step under the law, applying for visas, moving from a student visa to a working visa, then to sponsorship, doing the right thing.
"We are humbled by the love and support the Launceston community has shown to us."
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs.
