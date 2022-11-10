The Hobart Chamber Orchestra returns to Launceston in early December, showcasing the talent from some of the best orchestral musicians in Tasmania.
The title of this years performance is Indulgence, directed by virtuoso violinist Peter Tanfield.
"The orchestra is made up of such lovely people from from very diverse backgrounds," Mr Tanfield said.
"We have a lot of fun together. Music is about giving and sharing."
Now in its 35th year, the Hobart Chamber Orchestra has established itself as a high-quality ensemble with a reputation for initiative, innovation, building enduring collaborations and fostering young talent.
Violin player and general practitioner Dr Johannes Schonborn said the last show at St John's Church filled out about 140 people during COVID restrictions last year.
"It's become a nice thing for Launceston I think, to have the whole orchestra come up and play."
The orchestra regularly performs under the direction of local conductors Gary Wain, Greg Stephens and Simon Reade.
This year's performance will include Divertimento in B flat major by Mozart, Concerto in B minor for four violins, Dvorak Nocturne for String Orchestra and Janacek Suite for String Orchestra.
The Orchestra generally presents four or five programmes per year in Hobart.
"The show will please the senses in every way. It's exciting, moving, sweet and just lovely," Mr Tanfield said.
Indulgence premiers December 10 at St John's Anglican Church. Tickets are available through the HCO website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
