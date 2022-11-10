The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston United's pathway potential pleases president Anthony Coulson

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated November 10 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston United president Anthony Coulson at the club's Birch Avenue home base following their promotion to the NPL. Picture by Rod Thompson

Becoming the only Northern side in both statewide soccer competitions excites Launceston United president Anthony Coulson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.