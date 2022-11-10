Becoming the only Northern side in both statewide soccer competitions excites Launceston United president Anthony Coulson.
United were announced as the newest member of the NPL Tasmania competition on Wednesday and are set to field their first men's state league side since 1990.
Put that alongside the women's side that won the statewide league and cup double in only their second season and you've got reason to celebrate.
"Over the last two years there's been a lot of work on our women's program and we feel we've got the best women's program and pathway for the junior females in the North," Coulson said.
"We won't lose focus on that and we really want to keep building on the momentum that we've got and obviously the success that we've had this year.
"Obviously next year will be a big year for women's football with the women's World Cup and we are still in the mix for hosting a country here as a base camp so we are excited about that.
"Now we can offer the pathway for all of the boys and the males.
We'd have one of the largest junior clubs in the state, so there's a lot of excited young boys and girls out there- Launceston United president Anthony Coulson on what their NPL promotion means for the club's juniors
Coulson, who has been president of the club for the last two seasons, said there's a "real buzz" around the current playing group.
They, alongside everyone else, had been waiting a while to find out whether they'd be joining the state's top league.
"There's been a lot of hard work, not only the application process, which was very extensive with a lot of hoops to jump through but this has been building for a number of years," Coulson said.
"There's a lot of people around the club that have been working towards this, so it's a great outcome.
"We've done a lot of pre-planning but now we can really flick the switch and everyone can get to work.
"There's a lot of announcements to make over the next few weeks regarding coaches, players and sponsorship, things like that."
The Newstead-based club will also be receiving several upgrades to their Birch Avenue home over the summer months with pitch works, new lighting and facility upgrades all planned.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.