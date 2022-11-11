Thirteen community gardens across the Tamar and Meander Valleys will throw open their gates for the community on Saturday.
The event is an initiative of the Tamar NRM Sustainable Community Working Group, who works collaboratively within the community to connect, educate and mobilise the Tamar and Meander regions to positively impact community sustainability and resilience.
Transition Tamar co-convenor and project lead Karen Hewitt said community gardening is a fabulous reason to get outdoors, contribute to the community and learn new skills.
"With many community gardens situated in built-up areas, urban agriculture can benefit the local environment by positively impacting the micro-climate," Ms Hewitt said.
"Members benefit from increased physical activity, access to fresh foods and can reduce their food bills and improve local food security."
"Being involved with a garden builds inter-generational community and encourages everyone to spend more time in nature, whilst improving mental health."
A range of activities will be available on Saturday, including plant and flower sales, music, food, kids' activities, mini-workshops and tours.
Locations stretch across the valley from Low Head to Deloraine Community Gardens, who will open for self-guided tours.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to see what is happening at the grassroots level in your local community - you can visit one or visit as many as you can on the day," Ms Hewitt said.
Opening day goes from 10am to 3pm. A map of participating gardens and the full list of activities offered on the day can be found at www.tamarnrm.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
