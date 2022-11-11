The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Gardens across the Tamar and Meander Valleys open to public this weekend

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
November 11 2022 - 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thirteen community gardens will be open to the public on Satruday, November 12. Picture supplied

Thirteen community gardens across the Tamar and Meander Valleys will throw open their gates for the community on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.