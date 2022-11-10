In one of the biggest events of the year for Trevallyn Primary School, 30 students cut or shaved their hair to raise money for Canteen Australia.
Its an annual event and fundraiser for the school. It started 11 years ago by assistant principal Jane Hudson.
And in its 11th year, after four weeks of fundraising, it was announced the school raised $15,000 - with more to come.
Ms Hudson said it was important day for young people. "To show our younger generation that they are the future leaders, but that they can also make a difference in the lives of others," she said.
Ms Hudson said the skills developed through the fundraising and organising also helped with community development. "It's a really quick turnaround for them to be able to raise that much money and that happens every year," she said.
This was the seventh time for young Harrison Mee, 11, to have his head shaved. Harrison said it was in honour of this grandfather who passed away from cancer, and for his grandmother and aunt who are currently battling the disease.
Emma Smith, 10, who chopped off her long hair, had her friends cheering her along.
She said she was inspired by her friend's mother whose daughter died of blood cancer. "People die daily of cancer, and I wanted do something," Emma said.
While the entire school, from foundation to grade six cheered each and every person to have their hair cut or shaved.
There was an uproar when the school principal, Louise Corrigan, sat down to have her hair shaved. A decision she had only made the night before.
Money was also raised through the school's Crazy Hair Day with the school's pupils and teachers getting creative with their hairstyles.
The cutting and shaving was done by five volunteers including two barbers from Mr Clyde's Barber.
But a further connection was one barbers volunteer used to attend Trevallyn Primary. In fact, Sam Latham himself was once one of the students getting their heads shaved for the cause.
This years event was co-ordinated by Rhona Stevenson. She revealed the school had raised more than $166,000 since they started the event.
Every year the whole community rallies behind the fundraiser, with donations from family, friends and local businesses.
Ms Hudson said when students connect with an organisation like Canteen Australia, they develop empathy and the importance of supporting other people.
"This is where our tradition has led us," she said. "Being able to be kind, choose kindness and do whatever you can to make this world a better place."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
