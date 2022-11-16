Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 3 Car
"San Su" has to be described as unique!
Circa 2005 and designed to give that sense of the riviera but with an upper end industrial/warm residential feel internally. On 2332m2 of magnificent, low maintenance gardens and even an upmarket henhouse.
The exterior furnishings comprise a large brick double garage with room for a mezzanine, a second garage/workshop, extensive storage, potting area and an undercover outdoor living area adjacent fire pit for those cool summer evenings.
The interior is spectacular, with a huge open plan living area with two stairs to the upper levels and a number of doors opening onto an exterior patio/entertainment area.
The home is kept at a comfortable temperature with two heat pumps plus a newly installed pellet heater with the power bill supplemented by three kw of solar panels.
On the ground floor there is, apart from the exterior living area, a generous kitchen, a separate dining area, a spacious bedroom, bathroom and laundry.
The upper level boasts the master bedroom, bathroom and an oversized walk-in robe, that can easily be returned to an additional bedroom.
The second stairs have access to the mezzanine style office with it having potential as a studio or en-suite to a further bedroom.
This is an amazing opportunity so don't delay booking your inspection.
