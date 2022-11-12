A Polley with a lifetime's nous

"In the old days an MP served a sort of apprenticeship at least for six years before being considered for a ministry but now with so few MPs of talent they get elevated to the ministry way ahead of their time. Parliament is struggling to attract good people because of the workload and the seven-days-a-week job at all hours and then you have to fight to keep your job every four years. Look at Peter Gutwein. He had to quit because he was burnt out ...
IF UTAS were to make Michael Polley an honorary reader in political science, the students would learn a damn sight more about politics than listening to some academic theorising blindly about life in the real world.
Polley, 73, and that's what we all call him, has more political skin in his big toe than some of these academics and rookie MPs.
When he was elected to the House of Assembly in 1972, television was black and white, and still two years away from colour, Gough Whitlam was still federal Opposition leader, Eric Reece was back as premier and Richard Nixon was the US president.
The Vietnam war still had three years to run and Lake Pedder still had a beach.
So much has happened on his watch, involving 42 years in Parliament and eight years on the Northern Midlands Council, until he was narrowly booted out at the recent municipal elections.
I still can't get my head around Polley actually losing something.
He usually had won before you twigged that he was competing.
If politics is 80 per cent monotony and 20 per cent chaos one always suspected Polley to be somewhere, somehow, in that 20 per cent.
Now he's out of public life for the first time in 50 years, although he remains honorary chairman of the Catholic Education Commission, having served for eight years and just reappointed for another three.
The commission presides over 38 Catholic schools, while employing 6000.
He served as a minster in the Reece cabinet, at age 26.
He was House of Assembly Speaker twice, in Labor governments, from 1989 to 1992 and from 1998 to 2014.
I figure he would be on a generous parliamentary pension, given his tenure, but he says he's not done yet.
"I just missed out this time, so if there's a casual vacancy on council I could be back," he said.
Would he do it again?
"Absolutely brother. I've been running for public life since I emerged from the cradle. I love it."
Naturally he's from the Catholic Right, but has never publicly suffered at the hands of the Left, such was his skill.
His role as outgoing Speaker in 1992 is legendary, in that he masterminded the ambush of the Groom Government, by secretly marshalling Labor and Green support for Lyons Liberal MHA Graeme Page to be elected the new speaker, ahead of the Parliamentary Liberal Party's choice of Michael Hodgman.
After the ambush he approached Michael Hodgman in the House of Assembly foyer and famously said "nothing personal brother, just business."
The Page family has always denied Polley's alleged involvement, but I have a sneaking suspicion it's not all myth.
Polley was friends with Robin Gray over the years, as they both competed for Lyons voters.
No one but Polley ever knew what the "growler" was up to at any time.
"You see brother, in the good old days both sides would fight each other like alley cats on the floor of the chamber, and that night have a beer together."
Once (Lyons Liberal MP) Ian Braid and Polley hammered each other over health issues at a Swansea public forum.
"But after the meeting I walked down the road and Ian picked me up and gave me a lift home on his way to the North-West.
"You don't see much of that now. They're all at each other no matter what time of day.
"I admired Gray. As Liberal premier he turned the West Coast from 80 per cent Labor to 80 per cent Liberal. He did so much for his party."
He desperately wants to see the House of Assembly restored to 35 seats and gives the Libs full credit for committing to it.
"In the old days an MP served a sort of apprenticeship at least for six years before being considered for a ministry but now with so few MPs of talent they get elevated to the ministry way ahead of their time," he said.
"Parliament is struggling to attract good people because of the workload and the seven-days-a-week job at all hours and then you have to fight to keep your job every four years.
"Look at Peter Gutwein. He had to quit because he was burnt out and said he had nothing left to give."
Polley still gets passionate about the issues that matter.
He believes strongly in national taxation reform.
"The stage three tax cuts will deliver tax cuts to the wealthy but the Opposition and others are forcing the Government to keep its promise to stick with the Coalition plan," he said.
He also advocates for more skilled migration to fill chronic labour shortages.
He maintains a tenuous link to public life still, as long as a casual vacancy at the council occurs in time.
Otherwise, in later years he will drive them crazy at some retirement home, still plotting and scheming.
