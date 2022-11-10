The Examiner
Tasmanian parliamentarian to host forum critical of the state government plan to ban conversion therapy practices

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 12:03pm
Lara Alexander will host a forum that seeks to oppose the government's plan to ban conversion practices in Tasmania.

A forum that questions a plan to ban conversion practices will be held at Parliament House this month, hosted by a government backbencher.

