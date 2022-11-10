Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson has the two horses at the head of betting on Sunday's $50,000 Goodwood Handicap at Elwick and hopes he didn't use up all his good luck when they drew the two inside barriers.
Music Addition, the opening favourite with the TAB at $4.00, will jump from barrier 1 and Turk Warrior, the second favourite at $4.80, has barrier 2.
In contrast, the next horses in the market, Julius ($5.00) and First Accused ($6.00), have drawn barriers 13 and 11 respectively.
Stevenson said he could never complain about drawing good barriers but, in this instance, he wouldn't have minded if he didn't.
"I said to Codi (Jordan) before the fields came out that, if we are going to have any bad luck with barriers, I'd like to get it out of the way before the Newmarket .. .that's when we really want to draw well," the trainer explained.
Jordan will ride Music Addition with Ismail Toker on Turk Warrior.
Stevenson said he had done his own speed map and was hoping barrier 1 would work out well for Music Addition.
"I can see Julius and Ourconi going forward and Ismail will go forward on Turk Warrior so Music Addition might get a nice run in behind them," the trainer said.
"First Accused, who meets us on slightly better terms after beating us in Hobart when we last met, could get a nice run one out and three back with luck."
Music Addition, who came to Stevenson from the Peter Gelagotis stable in Victoria, has won four of his six Tasmanian starts.
The gelding hasn't raced since August 21 but trialled well a fortnight ago.
"He's not fully wound up - he will be for the Newmarket - but he will run well and it would be a very nice race to win," Stevenson said.
"When they're eight years old, you take what you can get."
Stevenson is hoping for a soft track.
"If the track is rated between 5 and 6 that would be perfect," he said.
"I just don't want a rock hard track and I'm sure Scott (Brunton) would say the same."
As well as First Accused, Brunton will be represented by topweight The Inevitable who is fifth favourite at $8.00.
Leading reinsman Mark Yole rates Iden Boutique as the best of his three drives in the $60,000 Sires Stake finals at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Iden Boutique will contest the Bandbox final while Yole will also be on Mayleejay Eagle in the Globe Derby and Iden Miss Lucy in the Granny Smith.
He doesn't have a drive in the Raider Stakes where Victorian-trained Longfellow will be at prohibitively short odds.
Yole said that Iden Boutique, trained by Christian Salter was "a little trier".
"This is her grand final and she really gets her chance to cap off what has been a great season." he said in his weekly media column.
"She was very good in the heat where she sat parked and proved too strong for the same field.
"Since then, she had a run in a much higher class race in Hobart where she drew outside the back row and worked around the field early.
"The last half was very slick, and she battled on admirably."
Iden Boutique has draw barriier 3 this week which Yole said would be perfect.
"I will be pushing forward and should either lead or settle outside the leader where she loves to race," he said.
"From there, she should be very hard to beat."
BANDBOX: Iden Boutique ($2.50 to $2.30) and Mays Place ($3.00 to $2.80) both shortened in early betting with Sportsbet. They are drawn to be in the firing line throughout. Baby You A Song ($2.60 to $2.50) has high speed and should be the one storming home. Nothing else is given a chance.
GLOBE DERBY: Mickey Oh has the draw to warrant his $1.80 opening quote but Magician ($5.00 to $4.80) has done very little wrong and should be hard to hold out if he gets the right run. Joe The Bookie ($5.50 to $5.00) is a likely improver. Mucho Mover ($6.00) is the only other runner in the market.
GRANNY SMITH: Melnrowley has been dominant since returning from a good break and, from a front-row draw, it's no surprise she opened $1.40. Barooga Rock ($8.50) returned to form last start and did beat Melnrowley in the fillies' final last year when her rival drew poorly. Lafond ($12), Forgot The Wallet ($15) and Lalasa ($15) are the others under 20-1.
RAIDER: Longfellow didn't win his heat as easily as might have been expected of a $1.05 favourite but was only second-up after a six-month break. Had another three weeks' work since then so should be close to his peak now. Opened $1.15 and shortened marginally to $1.12. Rocknovertime ($7.50), Lancelot ($9.00) and Iylac Beach ($15) are expected to make up the first 4.
The appearance of Victoria Derby runner-up Blitzern has given the opening heat of the $50,000 Tassie Golden Apple at Mowbray on Sunday night some added bite.
Blitzern takes on most of the state's best pacers, with the notable exception of Ryley Major, and will be having his first start in a stand.
But, with the obvious proviso that he steps cleanly, he looks very well placed from a 10m handicap and the harness.org predicted market has him $4.00 favourite.
The Golden Apple has set handicaps based on national ratings - 80 to 86 are off the front, 87 to 93 off 10m, 94 to 104 off 20m and 105+ off 30m.
The Allan McDonough-trained Blitzern is a 93-rater who has won 12 races but his biggest payday by far was when he ran second to Act Now in last year's Victoria Derby.
The value of that form was highlighted when third placegetter Longfellow beat Tasmania's best horses in the Easter Cup final at Mowbray in April.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
