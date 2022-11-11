On November 11, we remember them

We do many things on November 11 every year, but one of the most respectful acts is to attend a Remembrance Day memorial service and to pause and remember for a moment.
The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month is a moment not only to pause and remember all those who have served and sacrificed in wars and conflicts across the world, but also to reflect on the historical events that led to this day of significance.
The Last Post is sounded by a bugler and a minute's silence is observed and dedicated to those soldiers who died fighting to protect the nation.
Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty, in 1918.
11/11/2021 Dr. Nicholas Chantler of the Australian Intelligence Corps. and Mike Turner of the 1Commando Regiment, Launceston Cenotaph
Hostilities formally ended at this time of the day in 1918. It's a time when people can pay their respects to the substantial number of soldiers who died in battle.
In Australia and other allied countries, including New Zealand, Canada and the United States, November 11th became known as Armistice Day a day to remember those who died in World War One. The day continues to be commemorated in allied countries. The loss of Australian lives from all wars and conflicts is also commemorated on Remembrance Day.
At 5am on November 11, 1918, in a railway carriage in France, representatives of France, Britain and Germany all signed a document that would put an end to four years of conflict. Six hours later at 11am those signatures would bring into effect the Armistice that ended World War I.
11/11/2009 Remembrance Day at Launceston's Cenotaph.
In Australia and around the world, people celebrated the news. Despite the late hour of the day, school, fire station, and church bells around the country rang, waking hundreds of people to share the news that war was over.
11/11/2009 Kevin Evorall, President of Launceston Legacy sits beside George Bennett of Deloraine at the Launceston service.
Alongside the excitement, there was also a notable sense of loss and grief. More than 60,000 Australian soldiers had made the ultimate sacrifice, more than 150,000 had been wounded or taken prisoner and some 23,000 soldiers were missing. Very few families did not have some link to the war effort. It would take another six months of negotiations before the Treaty of Versailles was signed in June 1919 and for exhausted troops to return home to their loved ones. For many, while they returned home, they never truly left the horror of the battlefields behind.
11/11/2021 A lady lays flowers in remembrance between Pv. Zac Everett and Pv.Justin Alexander of 12th/40th Battalion, Youngtown. at the Launceston Cenotaph:
It may be the best known Remembrance Day tradition, the minute's silence is not the only custom, the red poppy is equally as significant to Remembrance Day. Known as the Flower of Remembrance, the red poppies were among the first to flower in the battlefields of northern France and Belgium after the conflict ended. The vivid red bloom was adopted as an emblem to honour the dead and help the living.
Poppies that are worn on the left lapel is in memory of those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice, and to recognise their acts of gallantry. Other traditions, is wearing a sprig of rosemary as a sign of remembrance and loyalty, and flying flags at half-mast from 10.30-11.03am.
11/11/2021 Mayor Albert Van Zetten lays a wreath for the City of Launceston council at the Launceston cenotaph.
As the 11th can be on any day of the week, events and other celebrations don't stop. We cover the memorial services and then continue with the days events.
Below are just some of the images taken on November 11, over recent years.
11/11/2018 RSL Tasmania Northern Midlands Sub Branch"s commemoration service for the 100th anniversary of Armistice on November 11, at the Longford Village Green
11/11/2018 Charlie Johnston and John Ayers of Longford at the Village Green, Longford.
11/11/2018 REFLECTING: Pete Dowe of Launceston at the RSL Tasmania Northern Midlands Sub Branch"s commemoration service for the 100th anniversary of Armistice at Longford.
We will remember them. Lest we forget.
- Paul Scambler, senior photographer
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
