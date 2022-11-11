The Examiner
On November 11, we remember them

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
November 11 2022 - 4:00pm
We do many things on November 11 every year, but one of the most respectful acts is to attend a Remembrance Day memorial service and to pause and remember for a moment.

Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

