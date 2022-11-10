A "tough run home" won't deter the Hobart Hurricanes as they make their charge towards a top four finish in the 2022 Women's Big Bash League.
Making the trip to Adelaide on Thursday, November 10, the Hurricanes will face a series of testing match-ups against some of the competition's top sides.
Acknowledging the challenging task ahead, Hurricanes bowler Maisy Gibson had plenty of confidence in her side's ability.
"We've got a pretty tough run home, especially with the [Brisbane] Heat in Adelaide," Gibson said.
"And Adelaide [Strikers] at home, finishing with the [Sydney] Sixers.
"We hope to steal a few wins here and there, and cement a top four spot."
Reflecting on a recent period of mixed results, Gibson said there had been a lull in belief in the side's processes.
"It was good to come back [against the Melbourne Renegades on Monday] after the game against the Heat [on Sunday]," she said.
"We were disappointed to lose that game, so to come out and really dominate against the Renegades was great.
"We kind of just went away from our plans [against the Heat]."
"I think we will probably focus on what we do well," she said.
"What we do well is good enough to win."
Speaking on incoming coach Jude Coleman, who will take over from Dan Marsh at the end of this season, Gibson was full of praise.
"I've heard nothing but good things. I'm really looking forward to having her in and around the group."
The Hurricanes will meet the Adelaide Strikers for the first time this season on Friday, November 11 at Karen Rolton Oval from 5.30pm.
A rematch against the Brisbane Heat on Saturday, November 12 will see the Hurricanes attempt to set the record straight after Sunday's four wicket defeat at home.
The Hurricanes will play off against the Heat from 5.30pm at Karen Rolton Oval.
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
