Ravenwood Heights Primary School pupils presented the Rotary Club of Central Launceston with $250 to go towards children's mental health.
With the upcoming Sally's Ride, students wanted to hold an event to support the premise behind the ride, supporting mental health.
The Tamar Valley Cycling Challenge which features Sally's Ride, is run by Rotary Club of Central Launceston.
The school and the Rotary club have a close relationship.
Almost every day, two volunteers will help students with reading support.
President Craig Perkins said it was about developing confidence in the children.
"Reading is such an important part of children's growth, we're up here every day providing reading support," he said.
"As they progress, you can find that confidence in the way they express themselves."
A green foods bake sale by the students raised $250. Green was used because it's the colour for mental health awareness.
The big 100 km Sally's Ride will kick off on November 20 at Royal Park.
One of the leading teachers for the bake sale was Kathryn Barratt.
She said it was about the students developing a philosophy it was ok to seek help when you need it, but also give back when you could.
Ride founder Sally Fletcher said she was proud to see young people committed to mental health support.
"It's marvellous what they are doing here" she said.
Ms Fletcher said mental health support was important for young people.
"They can't do it alone, they need support and they need to know they can talk to someone," she said.
The students are so dedicated when the October 31 cycling event at the school was cancelled due to weather, students still showed up in torrential rain at 8.30am ready to set up and ride for an hour on the school's bike track for their own "Sally's Ride."
Principal Jason Gunn said it was important to the students to be able to give back to their mentors.
"[The Rotarians] they give us so many hours, improving student reading and student outcomes, which is a huge benefit to our community overall," he said.
Mr Gunn said seeing the students become more young people now will help them be successful in later years.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
