The company hoping to restart the historic Mount Lyell mine expects to make its final investment decision late next year.
Melbourne-headquartered New Century Resources Limited has an option deal to potentially acquire the Queenstown copper mine from Indian-based resources giant Vedanta.
New Century is working through studies to assess restart options.
There was plenty of enthusiasm on show at its annual meeting on Wednesday.
"The potential to restart one of Australia's greatest historic copper mines at Mount Lyell in Tasmania is a significant opportunity for New Century," new managing director and chief executive Robert Cooper told the meeting.
"Despite its 100-year history, Mount Lyell remains one of Australia's best undeveloped copper assets, with the potential for a multi-decade life."
Mr Cooper said the company was drilling and advancing its project evaluation studies of the "exciting and potentially transformative project".
It aimed to finish its prefeasibility study to produce an optimum development plan by the end of 2022.
"This will then inform the feasibility study to commence soon after, leading to a final investment decision towards the end of 2023," Mr Cooper said.
New Century also hopes to start tackling some of the vast environmental damage stemming from the mine's earlier decades.
The company made its name retreating tailings at the Century zinc mine in Queensland, formerly owned by Rosebery miner MMG Limited.
Mr Cooper said it would also continue to work with targeted clients on early-stage development of new tailings retreatment opportunities in Australia and overseas.
Outgoing chairman Rob McDonald said attractive tailings reprocessing opportunities were under continual review as New Century looked to utilise its significant intellectual property.
"We are also alive to possible corporate combinations and partnerships that would create shareholder value," he said.
Mount Lyell has been on care and maintenance since three workplace deaths in two incidents in 2013 and 2014.
New Century last year estimated a restarted operation would require 250-300 workers.
