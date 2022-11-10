Get set for an enticing Greater Northern Cup grand final rematch at Ingamells Oval.
Last season's decider went down to the wire and Saturday's clash could do the same.
In-form Riverside is looking to take it up to reigning premier Westbury, who are looking to bounce back after their "rusty" form in last weekend's double-header.
Captain Daniel Murfet said the Shamrocks would try and get the game on their terms and control it from the outset.
"Riverside have been a really good white-ball cricket team for the last 10 years," he said.
"They play that brand of cricket really well. They've got a couple of good batsmen that can turn the strike over nicely and they can restrict well with the ball."
The reigning one-day champions beat Latrobe and lost to Launceston last weekend.
"We found ourselves feeling quite rusty with only having played one game in lead-up to the double-header," Murfet said.
"We didn't know what to expect from ourselves as we've got a slightly new team. We were a fair way off our best cricket on both days."
All-rounder Joel Lloyd, who was unavailable for last Sunday's match, comes back in for Matty Allen.
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell said his side also had great respect for their opposition.
"Westbury have been the team to beat over the last 10 years and playing them at Westbury is our toughest road trip," he said.
"We'll keep continuing on with the way we've been going. We're starting to build momentum."
The Blues are coming off wins against Devonport and Mowbray.
"We executed our plans well when bowling and fielding, and it was nice for our middle-order to stand up especially on the Saturday," Mackrell said.
The Blues' mentor said former coach and bowler Lyndon Stubbs was available this weekend.
George Davies hit an unbeaten half-century against the Orions which won praise from the coach.
South Launceston and Mowbray are both looking to bounce back when they meet at NTCA no. 2.
The Knights fell to Ulverstone before their bye on Sunday. The Eagles lost to Sheffield and Riverside.
South skipper Jeremy Jackson said his side had Ulverstone in trouble at 7-121 but couldn't capitalise.
"They had a couple of guys that got away in the last 10 overs and we dropped a couple of crucial catches, which really hurt us," he said.
He said the Knights backed themselves to chase down the formidable total but they didn't have a batsman go on and make a big score.
"I'm still really looking for someone in our top-six batters to convert a start into a match-winning 70-80 plus score for us," the skipper said.
"Our fielding and catching had been okay up until last week so I'm not necessarily reading too much into dropping a few catches but we want to tidy that up."
Mowbray skipper Luke Scott said his team was still striving to win the key periods.
"It was a day of almost against Sheffield," he said.
"We probably needed to take one more wicket and we weren't able to. Then they worked their way to 200 and that was a stretch too far for us."
Scott said he was looking for a lift from the batting group.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.