A pair of last year's finalists go head-to-head in a battle of two Northern Midlands sides.
Perth host Longford as both sides are yet to drop a game this season, with Tigers coach Richard Howe describing the Demons as "an unknown".
"They obviously got a good win on the weekend and they are a bit of an unknown at the moment [having only played one game]," Howe said.
"I don't actually think we played them at all last year with wash-outs, so we are looking forward to playing them on their home deck and putting a few things together."
After his players got some "much-needed" time in the middle last week, Perth coach Mat Devlin is keen to see how they back up.
"It will be good to see where we're at, lining up against what I think is the benchmark of the competition this year," he said.
"Obviously Longford have improved and recruited well ... it's always good to come up against them to see how we are travelling against the top side."
The Demons lose one captain but gain another as Mason Keane comes out for Shayne Goldfinch.
ACL have plenty to play for before they celebrate their 70th anniversary on Saturday night.
Before their celebrations get underway, they face Legana at the Bluebacks' University home as they return from the bye.
"We've had a real emphasis on training and maintaining the standard given that we've missed some cricket over the last two weeks," coach Paul Bunton said.
"We need to bat with more intent, I think that's become evident for us and batting the full complement of overs is another aspect as well."
Legana had one of their batters cash in last week as Sarabjit Singh made his first century for the club.
"It was good to see him value his wicket although he hit a lot of bombs," coach Tate Jacob said.
"It was good to see that someone could go on and make a 100 which is nice for confidence in the club as well."
Two sides looking to get back on the winners' list will go toe-to-toe as Evandale Panthers host the Diggers.
Diggers have gone 1-1 since returning to premier league and will be boosted by the inclusion of coach Tyler Dudman-Wise this week.
"There were a few little errors in the field last week and some good bowling from them was the difference in the game," captain Lockie Mitchell said.
"If we pushed a bit harder in the field and with our batting as well, it could have been a different result."
Evandale come into the match following a "disappointing" loss to Legana.
Coach Jonty Manktelow is looking for his players to buck the trend of poor batting performances as they meet the Diggers' potent bowling line-up.
"You look at their performances in A-grade last year and their two opening bowlers did most of the damage early on so we've got to be really disciplined early," he said.
Despite a tough loss against Longford, Western Tiers coach Brad Fryett is looking at the positives before they face Hadspen.
"It probably just shows us where we are at as a team, which is a good thing to happen relatively early in the year - it was our second game we've got away," he said.
The competition's newest entity will celebrate their first home game on Saturday, with past fixtures abandoned due to the weather.
"We've got our first function on as well, so we'll be looking to put a good performance in because of that and we'll obviously be looking to improve with the bat," Fryett said.
Reigning premiers Hadspen come into the contest following a win over Trevallyn that captain-coach Liam Reynolds described as "not our prettiest".
"We grounded out a fairly tight win, which was good, and we held our nerve towards the end with the ball, which was pleasing," he said.
"We are looking at improving on all areas heading into this weekend."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.