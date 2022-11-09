A minor crash on the Midland Highway caused traffic delays for Midland Highway and Bass Highway motorists on Thursday morning.
Cars were backed up to the Westbury Rd exit on the Bass Highway as police and emergency services worked at the scene.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said police and emergency services responded to the two vehicle crash at the top of the Southern Outlet about 8.20am.
"No serious injuries were reported," the spokesperson said.
"Traffic controls are in place around the scene and motorists are advised to take alternate route if possible or to expect delays."
