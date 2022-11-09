The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Southern Outlet crash slows traffic

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 10 2022 - 10:05am, first published 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crash on the Southern Outlet

A minor crash on the Midland Highway caused traffic delays for Midland Highway and Bass Highway motorists on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.