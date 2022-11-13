MY name is Matthew Kamara. I am a grade 8 student at Newstead Christian School. I have known the Penuela family since 2018 as I attended primary school with Maria at St Finn Barr's Catholic Primary School.
What is happening to this lovely family is an outrage. Mr Penuela has provided a beautiful life for his family here in Launceston, supporting his daughters in whatever they want to do. I have experienced this by seeing Maria and him at soccer every Saturday at Churchill Park. He has worked very hard and as a young boy turning into a man I am very proud of his efforts. To take away someone's entire life with no remorse is absolutely shameful. If you were in this situation, how would you feel? What if it were you fighting to keep everything you've known over some small misunderstandings? You would be so frustrated and angry, so why are you putting someone else in that situation?
I have just come from playing futsal and this information has been very heartbreaking. It makes me disappointed to see how heartless people can be nowadays. Mr Cesar, Miss Claudia, Maria and Janah deserve to be here. They deserve a chance to live out everything they have planned for their future.
My point is they do not deserve to be mistreated like this. Moving to a whole new country unplanned is so destabilising and unnecessary. They deserve to keep calling Australia home.
IT'S a pity that Tasmania's narrow politicians and opportunistic businesses can't visualise a pristine Tasmania as a friend to all wildlife and nature. Intelligence comes from the soul, not from an excited board.
JOHN Kamara is a very worthy recipient of this award (The Examiner, November 5). I have known John since he arrived at Launceston Airport in 2004. As a volunteer support person, I got to know him very well. As a young 21 year old he very quickly integrated into our society. With his happy disposition, despite the hardships he endured in a refugee camp, he established support groups with his fellow refugees, especially with his musical talents with which he also established a music group with other young refugees.
John attended University to obtain the qualification leading to his present work.
I was instrumental in helping him to sponsor his wife Mavis to also come here, with help and reference. Mavis works in child care, so compliments John in his work and achievements.
Congratulations, John, and I wish you well.
WELL thought out and articulated article regarding the proposed Macquarie Point Stadium build written by Robin Gray, (The Examiner, November 2).
As a long-suffering St. Kilda supporter, I have intently followed the media coverage since a Tasmanian team was first proposed.
There can be no doubt Tasmania has been treated appalling by the AFL. The actions of the AFL could even be seen to be nothing but disingenuous. Due to the aforementioned reasons, it is my view it is time the state government concentrated on Team Tasmania. Not the football team, but the population. For those in disagreement with me I pose the following questions:
If you had a seriously ill relative, would you want them admitted to a hospital promptly? Do you wish your relatives to feel safe in their communities? Do you wish to have first-class roads to travel on? I know I do.
WE have the answers, but are so politically correct it blurs our vision. It is all up to the legal system - make these people fear the law. If a penalty of 30-35 years in jail was imposed it would be a deterrent and make them think. Same with violence against women, 15 years for violence, rape 25 years, and murder 30 years to life depending on the circumstances. Scammers, if caught, 20-25 years.
It will never stop it all but it will make them think. Cost to us? New prisons, neat, tidy, clean, and healthy, but not backpacker accommodation. Few amenities, no television, only books. They are not there to be rehabilitated, they are there to pay for their crimes. I have personally witnessed the jails in the Philippines, and they are not pleasant, and read about the prisons in Russia, Indonesia,and Iran, which are extremely unpleasant.
I am not advocating for inhumane incarceration. But we will go on talking about this for many more years to come and it will never change, unless we make a real effort and change the law.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.