'They deserve to keep calling Australia home'

What is happening to this lovely family is an outrage. Mr Penuela has provided a beautiful life for his family here in Launceston, supporting his daughters in whatever they want to do. I have experienced this by seeing Maria and him at soccer every Saturday at Churchill Park. He has worked very hard and as a young boy turning into a man I am very proud of his efforts. To take away someone's entire life with no remorse is absolutely shameful. If you were in this situation, how would you feel? What if it were you fighting to keep everything you've known over some small misunderstandings? You would be so frustrated and angry, so why are you putting someone else in that situation?