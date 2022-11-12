The Examiner
Letters to the editor | Voting in Australia 'an absolute waste of time'

By Letters to the Editor
November 13 2022 - 7:00am
Voting in Australia 'an absolute waste of time'

CESAR PENUELA AND FAMILY

IT IS absolutely disgusting that this poor family has to leave this country (The Examiner, November 5).

