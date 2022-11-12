Voting in Australia 'an absolute waste of time'

IT IS absolutely disgusting that this poor family has to leave this country (The Examiner, November 5).
They have worked hard and made a good family life here in Tasmania without having to live off Centrelink permanently.
This is more than I can say for many other Australians who will not work and do not ever intend to. It is not as though they are criminals.
There was a similar story of an English electrician in Melbourne who had to go to A Current Affair after being asked to leave the country.
After working for eight years in Victoria his employer had not supplied the necessary paperwork for that gentleman and his family to stay in Australia.
He spent thousands of dollars trying to get a permanent visa for his family.
Australia is thought to be an absolute joke overseas. We are crying out for tradespeople.
The problem is we have a person who is trying to justify their job and sees fit to ask a hard-working migrant to leave the country because they have not supplied the correct paperwork through no fault of his own to the Immigration Department.
Who wants to vote in this country? Voting is an absolute waste of time!
I WOULD like to add to the plea of Val Clarke (The Examiner, October 31) that cafes turn down their intrusive music.
When diners have to speak louder to make themselves heard, the emit more small particles - which are potentially more infectious than large droplets - raising the likelihood of transmitting respiratory diseases, especially COVID-19.
IN mid-July 1957, I was the victim of an unprovoked assault outside a dance venue in Launceston. Resultant damage to my face required immediate surgery.
I was then helped into a young man's FJ Holden, transported to the Launceston General Hospital where stitching was required.
The young man waited until the completion of surgery, then after being assured that I was fit to drive home, took me back to my car, then disappeared into the night.
Many years later, when we renewed acquaintance, he said he had no recollection of the incident.
From all reports, and from my own observances, that has been a continuing story, despite all the hardships endured up to the present day. Peter Doddy, I salute you.
IN 1975 the world's population reached four billion.
Another billion was added after subsequent 12-year periods in 1987, 1999 and 2011. By the end of this year, 2022, now after only 11 years, the world population will reach eight billion, double that of 1975.
As global industries respond to and continue to meet the needs of this unstoppable increasing rate of global consumer-based society's demands, the additional consumption of both natural resources and the additional energy needed will only serve to exacerbate the current issues of climate change.
The cause and the effect would seem to be inseparable but there is little evidence of political recognition of the connection.
I NOTICED in The Examiner (November 7) that Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport emits 12 billion kilos of CO2 annually.
This begs the questions: how many does Launceston airport emit? Would a few solar panels on the roof of our Town Hall make any difference?
Very doubtful. I wonder how many cars we would need to be electric to cover one jumbo bet. Some 'Tips and Tricks' (The Examiner, November 7) were laughable when we consider the number of planes in the air at any one time.
People in Amsterdam want more electric trains, I imagine, fewer flights and a ban on unnecessary short haul flights and private jets. Didn't mention helicopters.
How would this work for Tasmania?
