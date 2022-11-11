The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | Days of repairing passes should be long gone

By Letters to the Editor
November 12 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Days of repairing passes should be long gone

ST MARYS PASS ALTERNATIVES

WITH reference to the Department of State Growth's comments that "it is important that we get the design right for a long-term fix," I make the following reply:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.