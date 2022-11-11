Days of repairing passes should be long gone

WITH reference to the Department of State Growth's comments that "it is important that we get the design right for a long-term fix," I make the following reply:
Repairing St Marys and Elephant passes is not the long-term fix, they are simply Band-Aids on substandard roads; roads that were built in the day of the horse and buggy yet are being asked to deal with large semi-trailers.
It's time for a replacement access to be built, perhaps via the council and forestry roads from St Marys through to Upper Scamander.
Alternatively, a direct road from St Helens to Mathinna and through Blessington to Launceston would provide a faster direct link, but involve much more road building.
There are options, and they all will take time, but it will take the resolve of all three levels of government to implement a road system that delivers for the coast.
THIS is disgusting, the Penuela family are employed, paying their way and the kids have grown up here (The Examiner, November 10).
They have done nothing wrong and yet we have families being brought back home from overseas with kids that were not born in Australia.
These very people, who turned their backs on Australia, some by choice, some not, are given the red carpet treatment. Australia is becoming a place where fairness to people is starting to disappear.
LIKE Jo Ford stated in her letter (The Examiner, November 7), Coles prices are down to a set date, then they will no doubt put the prices back up.
What the supermarket doesn't tell you, is that other items have gone up in price, usually between 20 per cent and 30 per cent to cover the so-called savings.
They will drop some of the overpriced items back to what they were before the increase, a bit like robbing Peter to pay Paul.
There is another scam they use, when you order online. At the checkout there is an option for bags or not, the problem is, you cannot change it, so everything comes in bags, at times with only one item per bag.
