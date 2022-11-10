Pointless public holidays should be scrapped

I AM sorry, but Recreation Day is a farce. A fake public holiday that costs businesses to pay more to staff or close their doors for no apparent reason. As Tasmanians recover from COVID-19, you'd think the state government would decrease public holidays and increase productivity. Just another fake holiday like Show Day in Launceston. They have no real purpose and they are outdated.
AS an existential threat, climate change is indeed "the burning issue" - "Climate change is the burning issue" (The Examiner, November 4). I applaud ACM for its important Our Climate Future series that amplifies the voices of young people by sharing their climate-related experiences, fears, and hopes.
Our Prime Minister's choice to not attend the most important global climate negotiations in Egypt is a great disappointment.
In contrast, our young people, who show such tenacious leadership and moral courage in the face of the devastation that climate change is already inflicting on our communities and wildlife, are a source of motivation and inspiration for us all.
More power to them.
I WRITE on behalf of the Penuela family who are on the verge of being deported (The Examiner, November 5). Since this family arrived in Australia, they have been more of a blessing to this society and trusted potential citizens. The children have settled well and achieved both academically and in terms of extra-curricular activities.
This is exemplified by the older daughter Maria, especially in the field of sports.
The parents have been working hard to provide for their children, paying taxes and being good role models, potential citizens and not liabilities to the Australian government and people.
Please do not deprive such a small beautiful family due to some technicalities that they inadvertently failed to address and which in reality were beyond their control.
These are kind, friendly, peaceful, agreeable, law-abiding people.
They require assistance and not deportation like they are criminals. Please be compassionate.
They need a second chance.
I HOPE that these politicians, who make the rules and laws and need us when elections are approaching now, are returning our support into supporting this family in need.
SITTING at the Seaport, we watched numerous people with dogs go by.
Usually, the dogs are good and don't trouble anyone. However, on this occasion a large fluffy dog started licking my wife as she sat. She has always had a fear of dogs.
When it was obvious she was afraid, the owner was far from apologetic as if everyone should love his animal. It is times like this that I wish I had brought a stick, not for the dog, but for the entitled owner.
SHOULD the proposed "white elephant" stadium go ahead in Hobart I wonder how the business plan stacks up against reality.
It's easy to assume large concerts attracting thousands can be catered for, but international artists rarely do "one-off" concerts.
They need multiple dates at the same venue to make it worthwhile.
So firstly, where will they find 45,000 concert goers to sustain three concerts, but more the question, where will they accommodate these people?
Claims of visitors staying on and spending in our state are great but how can they if accommodation isn't available?
Hobart hotel accommodation is also some of the most expensive in the country so interstate travellers would look for cheaper options to see exactly the same concert within Australia. Look past the AFL proposal and look at the bigger picture.
I COULDN'T agree more with Danielle Blewett (The Examiner, November 6) "the creatives have captured the (council) citadel".
But she has forgotten councillor Andrew Palmer, a dancer and a commercial operator.
That's a faction of three. This new council can grow Launceston's arts and cultural reputation even further - and keep it financially sustainable. Thank you.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.