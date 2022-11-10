The Examiner
Letters to the editor | Pointless public holidays should be scraped

By Editor
November 11 2022 - 7:30am
Pointless public holidays should be scrapped

UNNECESSARY RECREATION DAY

I AM sorry, but Recreation Day is a farce. A fake public holiday that costs businesses to pay more to staff or close their doors for no apparent reason. As Tasmanians recover from COVID-19, you'd think the state government would decrease public holidays and increase productivity. Just another fake holiday like Show Day in Launceston. They have no real purpose and they are outdated.

