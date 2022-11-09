The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

EDITORIAL | Abbott's shallow national service thought bubble

By Editorial
November 10 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former PM Tony Abbott.

Conscripting young people to serve in the army is an idea raised every so often, usually by old men with waning relevance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.