Conscripting young people to serve in the army is an idea raised every so often, usually by old men with waning relevance.
Tony Abbott fits the bill as someone you would expect to fly this particular flag.
He was, in politics, good with the populist one-liners, but not so much the substance, and when it comes to conscription, that's where it all falls flat.
Why people would support forcing school leavers to delay their plans for further education or employment often speaks to their own prejudices.
That is, like the ancient Greek philosophers, they will bemoan the next generation and their supposed shortcomings. And they will applaud calls for conscription to instill the values they are certain are lacking.
Of course, they are only speaking of the young people they see on the street and judge from afar; not their own children and grandchildren.
Mr Abbott says we need a discussion on national service and to "talk more about what we can give back to our country".
His "two-way street" talk is a little rich given he was never forced to do anything other than vacate The Lodge.
Yet the flawed thinking extends beyond this hypocrisy and any nonsense opinions on teaching life skills to younger Australians.
From an economic point of view, it would only make the challenge of finding workers more difficult for employers, which will impact on our productivity.
It would weaken our economy and our ability to invest in our national security.
Speaking of which, conscription would do next to nothing to enhance the defence capabilities Australia needs.
It's a six-month journey to turn a recruit into an infantry soldier today, and that represents a not insignificant investment of resources into that individual. That they would then leave or perhaps serve no more than another six months makes it all a waste.
The defence establishment would not want conscripts; and they definitely wouldn't want those who have troubles.
While conscription can be of value to nations that face potential invasion from larger adversaries (Ukraine being a good example), Australia would gain more from investing in modernising and strengthening our professional, all-volunteer defence force.
History shows that national service can also be incredibly divisive. Even debating the topic - as Mr Abbott suggests - is contrary to his stated goal of uniting the country.
For Australia today, it is a daft idea, and should be dismissed as readily as it is raised.
