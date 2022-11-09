Pupils from East Tamar Primary School graduated from the Children's University of Tasmania on Wednesday as part of a program aimed at instilling confidence through extra curricular activities.
Sasi Rai, Syaira Williams, Lexi Rowbottom, Chance Bennett, and Miller Rowley from East Tamar Primary graduated with a national bronze award for completing 30 hours of learning.
East Tamar Primary School principal Karen Hay and the Peter Underwood Centre deputy director Becky Shelley along with the pupils' parents were present at the ceremony.
Ms Shelley said that the Children's University Program had been running for six years and it was an opportunity to connect children to informal learning.
"We know that for some children participating in extracurricular leaning helps them learning in school," Ms Shelley said.
"So that is essentially the goal of the program - we create opportunities for children to extend and enrich their formal learning with confidence."
Pupils are able to participate in activities or areas that are outside of the curriculum and that are of interest to them, including art, sports such as soccer, and developing their own inquiry.
Graduate Lexi, who is doing the program for her second year, said her favourite parts of the program were spending time with friends, and learning about how the sewerage system worked.
"All the learning activities and the fun stuff they had set up for us was my favourite part of the program," fellow participant Miller.
