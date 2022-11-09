Longford trainer Peter Luttrell put blinkers on Miss Sleuth as a last resort and it produced a $151 upset in the 1100m Maiden at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
The poorly-performed mare who had been placed only twice in 29 previous starts finished too well for odds-on favourite Ding Ding to score by a head.
"She has always shown a little bit which is why I've persevered with her but she was getting close to her last chance," Luttrell said.
"I was a bit worried about putting blinkers on her because she always over-races and I thought it might make her worse.
"But Codi (Jordan) has ridden her a treat and given her a nice run in behind them."
Luttrell said that Miss Sleuth's poor first-up run three weeks earlier, when second-last behind Warica, had him thinking he might soon have to part ways with the six-year-old.
"She was very ordinary but Ismail (Toker) said she wouldn't stretch out so the track might have been a bit firm," the trainer said.
"Now that she's broken through, you never know, she might win another one or two."
Miss Sleuth started officially at $101 but closed at $151 with TAB fixed-odds, paid a best tote of $165.60 and was $374 on Betfair.
There was another overdue win in the 1600m Maiden when Alpine Assault broke through at his 19th start but at nowhere near the same price.
A drifter from $6.50 to $13.00, the John Blacker-trained four-year-old finished strongly to beat favourite Just For Curiosity by two lengths.
Blacker, who is also a part-owner, was rapt with the result as the race carried $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses.
"It was his first try over 1600m and he was on a quick back-up from last week but he always does well between runs," the trainer said.
"He went a bit too hard outside the leader last start but he was suited tonight because they went crazy up front for a mile race.
"The field got spread out and a couple of the better chances probably weren't where they wanted to be."
Blacker said he didn't think Alpine Assault could win but told apprentice Chelsea Baker if she could ride him 110 per cent he could finish top-four.
"She rode him 120 per cent and got the money," the trainer said.
Blacker had been intending to send Alpine Assault to King Island over summer but said the win had put an end to that plan.
Punters were back on track when promising four-year-old Chinchero justified heavy backing with a comfortable win in the Class 1 Handicap.
The Gary White-trained gelding opened at $1.90 on Tuesday but was crunched in to start $1.40
White expected Chinchero to repeat his impressive first-up maiden win but said he had "a terrible feeling" when the horse got into an awkward spot mid-race.
Jockey Bulent Muhcu, on the other hand, said the result was never in doubt.
"I wasn't worried at all ...he's a proper racehorse," Muhcu said.
White said it was obvious Chinchero would get over more ground.
"That's why we tried him in the Tasmanian Derby but he was a bit soft-boned last preparation," the trainer said.
"He's come back more mature and we'll probably look at something like the Night Cup over the carnival."
Chinchero won by 2-1/4 lengths from second favourite Ole Ola who also produced a big run after missing the start quite badly.
Stewards reported that Ole Ola was being held by a barrier attendant when the field was released but, under the rules, if a horse runs a place it cannot be declared a non-runner.
Co-trainer Trent Wells said he had changed so many things since Gee Gee Can Win's last start that he wasn't sure which one to thank for the gelding's narrow win in the Rating 62 Handicap over 1400m.
Three of the more significant were the addition of winkers, a switch to a senior jockey and a training routine that included schooling over jumps.
"I thought he would have won his last start but he was disappointing," Wells said.
"Our apprentice Taylor Johnstone recommended we put some head gear on him so we added winkers.
"Taylor hadn't been doing anything wrong on him but we also decided to try a senior and Brendon (McCoull) produced a great ride.
"He got everything out of the horse."
Wells said Gee Gee Can Win "would have gone over 100 jumps since his last start" which may have been another factor in his half head win.
"I was standing on the line and actually thought he'd got beaten so it was a nice surprise," the trainer said.
Johnstone got a winner of her own and gave Team Wells a running double when Lady Joker rattled home to win the shorter Rating 62 Handicap over 1100m.
Trent Wells said the stable had picked out the race as a suitable first-up target a few weeks ago and Lady Joker had worked like a winner on Saturday morning.
"She's a better mare than a 0-62 and, with 2kg off for Taylor's claim, she looked very well placed," Wells said.
Johnstone just missed a race-to-race double when Maarkle was edged out by Fighting Floyd (McCoull) in the Benchmark 68.
1- MAIDEN, 1100m: 151.00 MISS SLEUTH (P Luttrell, C Jordan) 1, 1.85 fav. Ding Ding (B Muhcu) 2, 8.00 Egao (I Toker) 3, 3.10 Eyes For Ash (D Pires) 4. Hd, sht nk. 1:05.79.
2- MAIDEN, 1600m: 13.00 ALPINE ASSAULT (J Blacker, C Baker) 1, 3.90 fav. Just For Curiosity (C Jordan) 2, 6.00 A Wee Nip (I Toker) 3, 5.50 Rustic Charm (B McCoull) 4. 2 len, lng nk. 1:37.86.
3- CLASS 1, 1600m: 1.40 fav. CHINCHERO (G White, B Muhcu) 1, 5.50 Ole Ola (S Carr) 2, 7.00 Baheera (T Johnstone) 3, 26.00 Speed Rock (M Ulucinar) 4. 2-1/4 len, hd. 1:38.03.
4- RATING 62, 1400m: 4.00 fav. GEE GEE CAN WIN (Team Wells, B McCoull) 1, 26.00 The Decider (C Wells) 2, 5.50 Has The Look (C Baker) 3, 6.50 Hot Relation (C Jordan) 4. 1/2 hd, lng hd. 1:23.95.
5- RATING 62, 1100m: 6.00 LADY JOKER (Team Wells, T Johnstone) 1, 8.50 Under His Eye (T Baker) 2, 7.50 Tidal (S Carr) 3, 18.00 Wheeling (C Baker) 4. 1/2 len, hd. 1:05.33.
6- BENCHMARK 68, 1400m: 4.60 FIGHTING FLOYD (I Miller, B McCoull) 1, 7.00 Maarkle (T Johnstone) 2, 4.60 Needs Toasting (C Baker) 3, 6.00 Alpine Affair (S Carr) 4. Sht 1/2 hd, lng nk. 1:24.23.
7- BENCHMARK 68, 1200m: 10.00 JOHNNY CHUTZPAH (G White, B Muhcu) 1, 2.70 fav. Michbar (E Byrne Burke) 2, 4.80 Peace Be Upon Him (S Carr) 3, 19.00 Gee Gee Queen Bee (D Pires) 4. Len, 1/2 len. 1:10.89.
8- CLASS 1, 1200m: 1.95 fav. WARICA (J Blacker, T Baker) and 4.40 FEISTY LION (G McCulloch, C Baker) dh 1, 5.00 Bynance (D Ganderton) 3. Dh, 1-1/4 len. 1:12.15.
