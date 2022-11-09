The Examiner
Codi Jordan's rank outsider floors punters at Mowbray

GM
By Greg Mansfield
November 9 2022 - 11:00pm
Codi Jordan was smiling, but most punters weren't, after Miss Sleuth's 1501- win at Mowbray on Wednesday night. Picture by Peter Staples
Trainer Peter Luttrell is interviewed by Tasracing's Duncan Dornauf after Miss Sleuth's surprise win.

Longford trainer Peter Luttrell put blinkers on Miss Sleuth as a last resort and it produced a $151 upset in the 1100m Maiden at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

