Deborah Cottle goes above and beyond to fundraise more than $2000 for the Stroke Foundation

By Shiarna Barnett
Updated November 10 2022 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
Woman's 19-hour ride raises money, awareness about Stroke Foundation

Launceston woman Deborah Cottle rode a stationary bike in her living room for 19 hours straight last weekend to raise money for the Stride4Stroke Foundation in honour of her mother who died in January.

