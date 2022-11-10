Woman's 19-hour ride raises money, awareness about Stroke Foundation

Launceston woman Deborah Cottle rode a stationary bike in her living room for 19 hours straight last weekend to raise money for the Stride4Stroke Foundation in honour of her mother who died in January.
Ms Cottle started riding at 5pm last Friday and continued for 19 hours, stopping only to fill her water bottle and to use the bathroom.
"The motivation behind it is that I lost my mum in January this year. She had a burst cerebral aneurysm with strokes." Ms Cottle said.
"It was also my mum's birthday this weekend."
Ms Cottle wanted something positive to come out of such a terrible situation.
After doing some research on statistics behind stroke numbers in Australia, she decided to give back to the community.
"I couldn't make a difference in my mum's life, regardless of any interventions or surgeries that she had. We couldn't do anything," Ms Cottle said.
"But if I can try and make someone else's life easier or the burden of their experience lighter, then that's what I should be doing, and I was really driven by that."
A 2021 survey by the Stroke Foundation estimated that more than 27,400 Australians will experience a stroke in a year, which equates to one stroke every 19 minutes.
Ms Cottle did some research on these statistics herself, hence why she decided on 19 hours.
A stroke occurs when blood cannot reach the brain, depriving it of oxygen and nutrients. The leading causes of stroke are obesity, high blood pressure and inactivity.
Stride4Stroke encourages individuals to decrease their own risk of stroke while fundraising money for the foundation.
The fundraiser focuses on 'moving minutes' which can be applied to any activity such as swimming, skipping, running, or walking. The goal is 600 'moving minutes' in the month.
It was the encouragement of friends that kept Ms Cottle going, along with the determination to make a difference in others' lives', but mostly her mother kept her going.
"I just kept hearing my mum's voice saying "I love you. You can do this. Just keep going."
Ms Cottle has raised over $2000 for the foundation and the fundraiser has currently reached $201,088 towards its goal of $450,000.
It is not too late get involved. The Stride4Stroke foundation continues until November 30. Visit www.stride4stroke.org.au/
