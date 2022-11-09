Federal Liberal Bass MHR Bridget Archer has said a "positive pathway forward" has been provided for Cesar Penuela and his family, following a meeting with federal Citizenship, Immigration and Multicultural Affairs Minister Andrew Giles.
Ms Archer said she had spoken to Mr Penuela after the meeting, and was providing assistance for the next steps.
"I would like to thank the Minister for taking the time to meet with me and his willingness to find a solution for Cesar and his family," she said.
"Thank you to colleagues from across the political aisle and the many community members who have rallied around to assist this family."
Ms Archer is one of many politicians who have flagged their support for Mr Penuela since it was first reported last week he faced deportation back to Colombia due to a lack of documentation from his employer.
Among other politicians who have expressed support are Tasmanian Liberal Senator Wendy Askew, Labor Senator Helen Polly, Bass Liberal MHR Lara Alexander, and Bass Labor MHR Janie Finlay.
Senator Polly, Senator Alexander, and Ms Alexander said they had contacted Mr Giles' office this week calling for government support for Mr Penuela.
In a letter to the editor sent to The Examiner on Wednesday, Mr Penuela's father Jaime Hernando Peuela Sanchez, said his son was "being punished because of negligence, exploitation and manipulation from the business owner" sponsoring him.
In the letter, his father thanked "each and every one of the people who have helped them, with their words of encouragement ... for having dealt with the case and legally reporting this problem."
"I want to express my dissatisfaction with the treatment my son and his family have received from Immigration Australia," Mr Peuela Sanchez wrote.
"I am begging to the authorities in charge of the process, that they'll review their situation and that they'll make a decision based on the actions that took them to face a problem of which they are not responsible for.
"Also, I hope that the sponsor investigates why they did not present the documents that Immigration requested in a timely manner and that they respond for the damages they are causing to my son César's family."
He was first alerted that his family visa application had not been granted on October 13 in a letter from the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
As part of his Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme visa, he needed his employer to submit the appropriate documentation, which was not provided.
Mr Penuela said he planned on leaving Launceston on November 11, and had already purchased tickets to Colombia.
